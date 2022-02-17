Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $16.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.74 million and the lowest is $16.47 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. 114,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,151. The stock has a market cap of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

