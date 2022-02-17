Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,843,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,772,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

