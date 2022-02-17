Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of GBLI opened at $26.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.23 million, a PE ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

