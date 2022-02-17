Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.26 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $345.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.16%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $162,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.