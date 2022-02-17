Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GLUC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,179. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

