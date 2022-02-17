Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,375. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.33%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

