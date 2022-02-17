Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $24.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock remained flat at $$23.02 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

