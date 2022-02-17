GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,508,000 after purchasing an additional 549,792 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

