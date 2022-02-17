Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gravity by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRVY opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.02. Gravity has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

