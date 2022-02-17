Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $30.88 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.