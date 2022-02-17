GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Fluidigm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $24,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,363,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $268.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

