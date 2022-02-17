GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $272,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $3,317,235. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.