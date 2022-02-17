GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $302,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $8,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 60.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.45. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.