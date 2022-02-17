GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $278,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,586,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $174.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

