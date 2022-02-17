Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GFED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.61. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.