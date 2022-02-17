Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.