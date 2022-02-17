Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Beam Therapeutics worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after buying an additional 156,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Beam Therapeutics Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
