Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 3.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares were up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $780.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.24.
Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
