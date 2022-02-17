Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 3.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares were up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $780.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

