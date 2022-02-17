Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Down 3.8%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.57 and last traded at $39.70. Approximately 7,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 339,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $98,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

