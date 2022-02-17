Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 2,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,064,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.71) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 60.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

