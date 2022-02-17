Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 95,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

