Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00287441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

