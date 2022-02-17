HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 94,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 117.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $269.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.55. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

