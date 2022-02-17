HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 9,198 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 14.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in BCE by 9.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $333,780,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in BCE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 173,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

