HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $233,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $2,922,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $12,490,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

