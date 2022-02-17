HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE:TPX opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

