HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:TPX opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.