HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $90.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

