HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 906 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 34.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after buying an additional 657,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

