Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.