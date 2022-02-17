Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,903 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after buying an additional 917,609 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $27,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

