Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 148.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

