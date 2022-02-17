Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $433,000 Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after acquiring an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 99.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 80.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

