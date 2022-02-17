Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,913 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AEL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.