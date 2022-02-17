Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 51,625 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,625 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Simmons First National by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

