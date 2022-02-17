Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.01-2.09 EPS.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

