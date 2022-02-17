iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

