iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. upped their target price on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark upped their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.06.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,067. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$63.02 and a 52-week high of C$85.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

