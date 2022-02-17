IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,228. The company has a market cap of $303.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

