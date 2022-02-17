Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.

ICHR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. 8,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,094. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at $313,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ichor by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.