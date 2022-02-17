Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.