IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,285,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.89 and a 200 day moving average of $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $188.15 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.