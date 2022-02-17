IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

IEX traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $188.71. 618,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,357. IDEX has a twelve month low of $187.94 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.82.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

