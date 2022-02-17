Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,154,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,359. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 549,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,457 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.