Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 5,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,798. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.