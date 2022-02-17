Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Infinera stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 92,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,980. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 4,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 544,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infinera by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 336,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

