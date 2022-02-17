Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 149,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Infinera alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.