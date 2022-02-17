Insider Buying: Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Buys $271,636.65 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Adam Rothstein bought 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.58.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.
About Reservoir Media
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
