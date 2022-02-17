Insider Buying: Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Buys $271,636.65 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Adam Rothstein bought 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

