Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Purchases $115,200.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

