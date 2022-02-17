Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ARVN stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.