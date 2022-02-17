Insider Selling: ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Sells $161,810.00 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MAN stock opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.